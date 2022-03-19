Japanese envoy lauds PM’s efforts for peace, stability

LAHORE: Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and stability in the region and the world, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro expressed resolve for further strengthening relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here Friday, various issues including bilateral ties between the two countries came under discussion. Discussions were held on further enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in economic, trade and investment sectors.

“Matters between the two sides on the export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under the Technical Intern Training Programme and Special Skilled Manpower Programme are moving forward with success and we will stand by Pakistan in every difficult time,” Wada Mitsuhiro said.

Felicitating the Japanese Ambassador on the completion of 70 years of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations, the governor reiterated his commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with Japan in the fields of economic, trade, development and investment.

“Pakistan gives great importance to bilateral relations with Japan based on mutual trust and understanding and Pakistan believes in better and friendly relations with the world,” he said, adding: “The government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played due role for peace in the whole region including Afghanistan and also made the most sacrifices in the region to eradicate terrorism.”

