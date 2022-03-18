Overseas Pakistanis: Sarwar proposes allocation of reserved seats in NA, Pas

LAHORE: Terming the Overseas Pakistanis as the country’s biggest asset, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar proposed reserved seats in the National and provincial assemblies for them.

“Overseas Pakistanis send 30 billion annually and the initiative of digital portal for Overseas Pakistanis is a testament of love from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the governor said while addressing the “Overseas Pakistani Convention” here at Governor House on Thursday.

“PTI government believes in transparency and merit. We are working towards eliminating political interference from all institutions. Special judges are working in the subordinate judiciary along with the Lahore High Court to solve the cases of overseas Pakistanis. The cases of overseas Pakistanis are being decided in months, not years”, he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Makhdoom Tariq, Advisor to Governor Punjab on overseas matters, Farooq Arshad, Member PTI Fahad Cheema and overseas Pakistanis from all over the world including United Kingdom, Italy, France, German, Portugal, Saudi Arabia were present on the occasion.

Addressing the convention and talking to the media, the governor said the acquisition of power of attorney has been a big problem for Pakistanis abroad but the PTI government has also solved it. Online verification and issuance of power of attorney will benefit thousands of Pakistanis abroad. Overseas Pakistanis are hard working and the country is running on their remittances, he added.

“For the first time in Pakistan, real work is being done to strengthen the institutions. All political and religious parties must play their positive role in tackling the challenges that Pakistan is facing”, he said, adding: “The government has fulfilled its promise to give the right to vote to Overseas Pakistanis. In a democracy, the performance of any government can be tested through voting”.

