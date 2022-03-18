ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis: Sarwar proposes allocation of reserved seats in NA, Pas

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the Overseas Pakistanis as the country’s biggest asset, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar proposed reserved seats in the National and provincial assemblies for them.

“Overseas Pakistanis send 30 billion annually and the initiative of digital portal for Overseas Pakistanis is a testament of love from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the governor said while addressing the “Overseas Pakistani Convention” here at Governor House on Thursday.

“PTI government believes in transparency and merit. We are working towards eliminating political interference from all institutions. Special judges are working in the subordinate judiciary along with the Lahore High Court to solve the cases of overseas Pakistanis. The cases of overseas Pakistanis are being decided in months, not years”, he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Makhdoom Tariq, Advisor to Governor Punjab on overseas matters, Farooq Arshad, Member PTI Fahad Cheema and overseas Pakistanis from all over the world including United Kingdom, Italy, France, German, Portugal, Saudi Arabia were present on the occasion.

Addressing the convention and talking to the media, the governor said the acquisition of power of attorney has been a big problem for Pakistanis abroad but the PTI government has also solved it. Online verification and issuance of power of attorney will benefit thousands of Pakistanis abroad. Overseas Pakistanis are hard working and the country is running on their remittances, he added.

“For the first time in Pakistan, real work is being done to strengthen the institutions. All political and religious parties must play their positive role in tackling the challenges that Pakistan is facing”, he said, adding: “The government has fulfilled its promise to give the right to vote to Overseas Pakistanis. In a democracy, the performance of any government can be tested through voting”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Overseas Pakistanis Punjab Governor

Comments

1000 characters

Overseas Pakistanis: Sarwar proposes allocation of reserved seats in NA, Pas

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories