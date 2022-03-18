PANAH organises ‘national dialogue’

ISLAMABAD: A National Dialogue was organized under the chairmanship of Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kiani (retd), President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on the topic “Health and Economic Consequences of Sugar Sweetend Beverages (SSB) in Pakistan”. Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH hosted the event. Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health participated in the National Dialogue as the Chief Guest.

On the occasion, Prof Abdul Basit Director, Baqai Institute of Diabetology & Endocrinology (BIDE),Consultant Food Policy Programme Global Health Advocacy Incubator Munawar Hussain spoke on tax policy in different countries on sugary drinks ,Prof Dr Col. Shakeel Ahmad Mirza (R), Col Shahid Ahmad (R) Professor of Medicine spoke on the harmful effects of SSB on non-communicable diseases, Dr Basir Khan Achakzai, Director Health Programme Nutrition, Deputy Director NCDs Dr Samra Mazhar, Dr Khawaja Masood, National Coordinator Nutrition Department Ministry of health, informed the participants about the government’s measures on sweet drinks. Dr Wajid Ali, Advisor WHO on Chest Diseases, Secretary Government of Pakistan Mrs Sarwat Tahira Habib, Rubeen Ghafoor, Representative of WHO and Unicef, Members of PANAH Squadron leader Ghulam Abbas, Prof Rashid Sidhu, Ex Comissioner Income Tax Abdul Hafeez, Tanveer Nusrat, Fiaz Akber, civil society, and a large number of journalists, attended the national dialogue.

Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kiani (retd) President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Welcomed the guests, and said that PANAH has always strived to play its role in keeping the people healthy. Everyone stays away from diseases, for this, it is very important to avoid foods that are harmful for health.

PANAH General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman said that Dr Faisal Sultan has a very responsible and honest personality, who devoted their energies to resolving public health issues on a priority basis. We are truly grateful to Dr Faisal Sultan. Dr Faisal Sultan and Panah’s priorities are the same, we stand with you. In today’s National Dialogue, we all urge you to consider the factors that pose a serious threat to the health of our young children and mothers. Necessary steps should be taken to prevent them.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, said that it was an honour for me to be a part of the “National Dialogue on the Health and Economic Consequences of Sugar sweetend Beverages (SSB)”. We believe that there are many factors driving Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in our country. He said that the rise in obesity and diabetes in Pakistan is worrisome. A recent World Bank modelling study from Pakistan shows that increasing taxes on sugary drinks could have a significant effect on reducing obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Dr Faisal Sultan said, “We are working on legislation to tax sugary drinks and tobacco. In addition, my ministry is working with the FBR and the Ministry of Finance to increase the federal excise duty on SSBs. I hope we get good news soon about this strategic priority for our ministry. Our government is committed to improving public health and will take all evidence-based steps to reduce these chronic diseases and improve public health. On the one hand, we are focusing on precautionary measures to reduce these chronic diseases. On the other hand, we have introduced equity health cards for our people to provide quality health services. Our team and my office are working closely with the Pakistan National Heart Association and other stakeholders to provide all possible assistance. I thank PANAH for arranging this useful and successful national dialogue, for the good cause you are working for, my support is always with you.”

Prof Abdul Basit Director, Baqai Institute of Diabetology & Endocrinology (BIDE), said that the rise in obesity and diabetes in Pakistan is a matter of concern. The number of people living with diabetes has risen to 33 million, with evidence suggesting that reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods and soft drinks is an effective way to reduce obesity and related non-communicable diseases.

Munawar Hussain, Consultant at Global Health Advocacy Incubators shared key findings from recent study by World Bank on “modelling the impact of SSBs taxes on health and beyond in Pakistan”. He said that the study clearly indicate that progressively increased taxes on SSBs will reduce its consumption, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases. The major impact will be on reduction of obesity and diabetes, however, the reduction in cardiovascular diseases will also be significant. The study also reflects that larger the tax, the larger will be the health gain. An other important findings from study reflects that the average tax revenue in the first 10 years after imposing higher tax will be significantly greater than the current revenue collected through SSB taxes. He concluded that raising tax on SSBs have substantial benefits both in term of increased revenue and keeping the people alive and healthy.

Dr Khawaja Masood, National Coordinator, Ministry of Nutrition, said that the evidence suggests that choosing a healthy diet can reduce the incidence of chronic diseases. The marketing and availability of anything affects consumers’ purchases of food and beverages. Evidence-based testing policy to reduce consumption of sugary drinks has shown that increasing taxes on sugary drinks is an important first step in fighting obesity and related diseases. Saudi Arabia is the first country in the Gulf to introduce a tax increase. Implemented in 2017, the annual volume of energy drinks decreased by 58% in 2018 and sodas by 41% compared to 2016.

