ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Digitz brings connected marketing agency Digitas to Pakistan

Sponsored Content 17 Mar, 2022

Digitz, Pakistan’s leading digital agency, is proud to announce its partnership with connected marketing agency Digitas, part of Publicis Groupe. The new entity shall be called: Digitz-Digitas. www.digitz-digitas.com/

Digitz ranks among Pakistan’s top agencies, having grown over the last 10 years to become a full-service digital solutions company.

Digitz currently services local and global giants including: the Coca Cola company, L’Oréal Pakistan, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Nestle Corporate, Colgate-Palmolive, Ismail Industries, National Foods and Tapal.

The new partnership places Digitz on the global map via Digitas’ extended network across the globe. Publicis Groupe’s power of one strategy will give Digitz-Digitas (formerly Digitz) access to their resources, tools and brands, including support from Digitas’ global market.

Digitas is the connected marketing agency, built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other.

“Digitz has always strived to stay ahead of the curve. We have been working hard for this day by developing a full-service, technology-driven, digital marketing company. I am excited that our partnership with Digitas and Publicis Groupe will bring their immense learning and capability building to us and our clients.” – Azam Jalal Khan, CEO, Digitz-Digitas Pakistan.

“Both agencies believe in strengthening the future of a digital Pakistan, an aim that I believe Digitz has always aspired to and achieved. We felt that the strategic direction and vision of Publicis Groupe and Digitas, were congruent to what we truly believe in – the ability to fuse technology and creativity to ignite change”- Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Me & Turkey

About Digitas:

Digitas is the connected marketing agency, built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other. Leveraging comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and a proprietary planning process called North, Digitas delivers ambitious outcomes via connected solutions that include Connected Campaigns, Social Marketing, Brand Experience, CRM & Loyalty, and Marketing Transformation. A leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for global marketing agencies for six consecutive years, Digitas serves the world’s leading brands through a global network comprised of more than 4,500 employees across over 40 countries and 60 offices. For more information visit  www.digitas.com. 

