ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.93%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.84%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-20.39%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,354 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,458 Decreased By -190.8 (-1.22%)
KSE100 43,812 Decreased By -163.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 16,829 Decreased By -189.3 (-1.11%)

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
GSK to supply essential medicines to Russia, halt clinical trials

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Britain’s GSK will keep supplying essential medicines and vaccines in Russia but halt clinical trials, following sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, joining other drugmakers that have taken similar steps.

The London-listed company will not start any new clinical trials in Russia or enrol more patients into existing studies, an update on its website showed on Thursday.

The healthcare sector has not pulled out of the country as medicines and medical devices and equipment are considered necessary for humanitarian reasons and are excluded from sanctions.

Merck, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Novartis and Abbvie are also pausing investments or scaling back their businesses in Russia.

GSK added it had stopped advertising for products in Russia and will stop promotion-related activities as well, while any profits from its Russian operations will be used for humanitarian relief efforts.

The company has no manufacturing operations in Russia or Ukraine and has limited supply chain, raw material reliance on the two nations, a spokesperson told Reuters last month.

Annual group sales from Russia and Ukraine total more than 500 million pounds ($658.65 million).

GSK

