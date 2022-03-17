ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-21.93%)
TREET 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.6%)
UNITY 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,558 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 43,892 Decreased By -84 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,875 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.84%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on higher output forecast, weak Dalian prices

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped more than 2% on Thursday, as an industry group forecast improving production for early-March, with weaker Dalian oils weighing on the market further.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 143 ringgit, or 2.36%, to 5,924 ringgit ($1,414.52) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm has already dropped nearly 12% so far this week, erasing most of the war risk premium accrued when Russia invaded Ukraine in late-February.

Palm oil may bounce into 6,548-6,686 ringgit range

Market is slower on lack of fresh news, but it seems to be under pressure on expectations of higher production, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association estimated March 1 to 15 output to rise 33% from the month before, traders said on Wednesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract were down 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices climbed after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may slide to 5,744 ringgit per tonne to complete a wave c from 7,268 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls on higher output forecast, weak Dalian prices

PSX website down due to technical issues

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

KE approaches Tarin for payment of receivables

Read more stories