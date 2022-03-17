ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-22.1%)
TREET 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.23%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,556 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 43,887 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,870 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
JGB yields track US Treasury peers higher after Fed hikes rates

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking US Treasury yields higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.205%.

The US central bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and flagged that it would act aggressively to curb inflation which is the highest in 40 years. There were no major market moving cues in the Japanese market.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.675% and the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.895%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.920%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield remained at minus 0.030%. The five-year yield was flat at 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 150.06, with a trading volume of 13,420 lots.

