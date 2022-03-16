ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
Ukraine president to address Israeli parliament

16 Mar, 2022

JERUSALEM: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Israel’s parliament via video link on Sunday, as the Jewish state tries to walk a delicate line between Kyiv and Moscow.

“It will be an honour for me and the Knesset to host President Zelensky’s address… at this difficult time facing the Ukrainian people,” said Mickey Levy, the speaker of the Israeli parliament.

Zelensky will address an extraordinary session of the Knesset at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

Israel has attempted to balance relations since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, caught between its close ally Washington and Moscow, which has forces in neighbouring Syria.

Israel is reliant on coordination with Russia to carry out military strikes in Syria.

97 children killed since start of Ukraine war: Zelensky

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has attempted to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Bennett spoke with both leaders by phone on Monday, and flew to Moscow to meet Putin earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Zelensky gave a somber address to the US Congress. He has already given speeches to the European Union parliament, as well as to lawmakers in Britain and Canada.

