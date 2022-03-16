ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.05%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.25%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.89%)
TREET 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.65%)
TRG 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.46%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,391 Increased By 32.6 (0.75%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 187.8 (1.21%)
KSE100 44,007 Increased By 286.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,020 Increased By 97.9 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Iron ore bounces off 2-week low on renewed hopes for China stimulus

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday from two-week lows, after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He indicated Beijing’s plans to take measures to boost the domestic economy and ensure stable capital markets.

Liu’s comments spurred a strong afternoon bounce in Chinese ferrous futures already buoyed by demand hopes as favourable weather in top steel producer China is expected to encourage mills to ramp up output.

The most-traded iron ore, for May delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 5.2% higher at 804 yuan ($126.65) a tonne after a two-day sell-off.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s front-month April contract climbed as much as 9.9% to $151.25 a tonne after six straight sessions of losses.

Chinese iron ore makes gains

Liu’s remarks helped soothe worries about the fallout from China’s soaring COVID-19 cases and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which rattled Chinese asset markets on Tuesday.

Other steelmaking ingredients also rebounded from two-week lows, with Dalian coking coal up 3.2%, while coke gained 2.1%. “With the closing of the national ‘two sessions’ and the Winter Paralympic Games, and the heating season about to end, steel mills in the northern region are expected to resume production,” analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Also picking up from two-week lows, construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.2% and hot-rolled coil climbed 2.6%.

Shanghai stainless steel jumped 5.2%, rising for a third day as prices of raw material nickel rallied.

China said on Tuesday it had seen increasing positive changes in its economic performance backed up by surprisingly good economic data, but the impacts of the latest COVID resurgence needed to be watched.

Amid Tuesday’s sell-offs in China’s ferrous futures markets, spot iron ore slumped to a two-week low of $141.50 a tonne, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

iron ore prices

