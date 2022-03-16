Japanese CG confers ‘Certificate of Commendation’ upon Khurram Jaffrani

KARACHI: Isomura Toshikazu, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, conferred the Certificate of Commendation upon Khurram Jaffrani in recognition of his significant contributions toward Japan.

Khurram Jaffrani, CEO of AdPulse IMC Pvt Ltd, has made impactful efforts to build business and economic ties between Japan and Pakistan. Using his skills in event management, production and media releases he organised a conference in 2017 to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, which was attended by officials from both countries.

In 2021, he organised a ceremony to mark the 20 years’ journey of Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF). In 2022, ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, an exhibition hosting Japanese companies operating in Karachi was held to celebrate this momentous milestone, alongside a reception on the same day. AdPulse additionally produced a documentary to commemorate the anniversary, providing thereby major promotion.

Isomura while extending his congratulations lauded the efforts of Khurram Jaffrani and wished him the best of luck in furthering the good name of Japanese businesses.

Jaffrani in concluding the event extended a note of thanks to the Consul-General for being bestowed with the honour. He aims to continue working with the support of the Japanese Embassy, Consulate-General, as well as Japanese companies and people to further strengthen bilateral and cultural ties between Japan and Pakistan.

