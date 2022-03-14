ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Citigroup expands Russia withdrawal, raising prospect of financial hit

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would expand its withdrawal from Russia and not take on new clients as it further cuts its exposure to the country, raising the prospect it could take billions of dollars in losses.

Citigroup has exposure of nearly $10 billion in Russia, the most of any U.S. bank, and had previously warned it could lose nearly half of that in the worst-case scenario.

Citigroup declined to comment Monday on the financial impact of the decision.

The bank had already planned to exit its Russia consumer business prior to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It said last week that it was operating that business on a more limited basis while sticking with its plan to sell the franchise.

Goldman Sachs to exit Russia

"We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business and continue to reduce our remaining operations and exposure," Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global affairs said Monday.

The decision means Citigroup will also be giving up its institutional and wealth management clients in Russia, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Citigroup's move follows rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which last week said they were unwinding their operations in Russia and not pursuing new business there. European lenders, such as Deutsche Bank , have made similar moves.

Bank for International Settlements suspends Bank of Russia

The bank has also decided to stop soliciting any new business or clients in Russia, Skyler said. It reiterated a previous commitment to "provide assistance to multi-national corporations, many of whom are undergoing the complex task of unwinding their operations."

Citigroup's withdrawal will take time to execute, Skyler said, citing "the nature of banking and financial services operations."

citigroup Ukraine financial hit Russia withdrawal

Comments

1000 characters

Citigroup expands Russia withdrawal, raising prospect of financial hit

Against USD: New lows as rupee approaches 179 in inter-bank

KSE-100 down 0.66% amid thin trading

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

Pakistan, Britain finalise returns, readmission, extradition agreements

PTI to hold rally at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood

Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime

Read more stories