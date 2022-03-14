'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that the "unholy alliance" among opposition parties "is a marriage of convenience which is not durable and will shatter soon", Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a presser, the minister said that the parties that have filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had no common ideology and their only agenda was to oust the PM "because they are scared of him".

Qureshi said that the government will defeat the motion in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the constitution. He added that the government has full confidence in its allies, who have always stood by it in the past and to whom it is grateful.

Imran wants to ‘rig’ no-confidence vote: Bilawal

Qureshi also said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not drag institutions into politics.

This comes after Bilawal on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to “rig” the voting on the no-confidence motion, and urged constitutional institutions not to stand behind him.

Qureshi said Bilawal is resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics, claiming that he and his father Asif Ali Zardari are offering money to buy the loyalties of elected representatives.