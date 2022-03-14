ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
ASC 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
ASL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.85%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FNEL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
GGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.64%)
GTECH 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.33%)
PACE 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.12%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.6%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.84%)
TRG 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.39%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -44.8 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,164 Decreased By -431.2 (-2.77%)
KSE100 43,385 Decreased By -268 (-0.61%)
KSE30 16,839 Decreased By -137.5 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Pakistan

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

  • Foreign minister says they want to oust the PM because 'they are scared of him'
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Mar, 2022
'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that the "unholy alliance" among opposition parties "is a marriage of convenience which is not durable and will shatter soon", Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a presser, the minister said that the parties that have filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had no common ideology and their only agenda was to oust the PM "because they are scared of him".

Qureshi said that the government will defeat the motion in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the constitution. He added that the government has full confidence in its allies, who have always stood by it in the past and to whom it is grateful.

Imran wants to ‘rig’ no-confidence vote: Bilawal

Qureshi also said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not drag institutions into politics.

This comes after Bilawal on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to “rig” the voting on the no-confidence motion, and urged constitutional institutions not to stand behind him.

Qureshi said Bilawal is resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics, claiming that he and his father Asif Ali Zardari are offering money to buy the loyalties of elected representatives.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Quresh no confidence move

