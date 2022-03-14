ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Imran wants to ‘rig’ no-confidence vote: Bilawal

Ali Hussain 14 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to “rig” the voting on no-confidence motion against him and urged the constitutional institutions not to stand behind his bid to “rig” the voting process on the no-trust motion.

In a news conference, Bilawal appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan, chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to protect the right to vote of the members of National Assembly in the wake of the government’s effort to “deprive” the members of their constitutional right.

The PPP chairman was referring to the media reports which claimed that the government has allegedly chalked out a strategy not to allow its members to participate in the session to be summoned for the vote on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister tabled by the joint opposition.

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

“You are privy to the statements of the Prime Minister and his minister; it is our appeal that every member of the house has the right to vote. Therefore, their right to vote must be protected and no one should be allowed to stop any member from the voting,” he added.

“Every single member of the parliament whether they belong to the opposition or the treasury has a right to vote in the parliament and there is an ongoing conspiracy to deprive them of their right to vote. We will not tolerate this and we appeal to every single democratic and civilian institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

