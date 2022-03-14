ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.48%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.24%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.39%)
TRG 75.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.6%)
UNITY 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.47%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,342 Decreased By -253.1 (-1.62%)
KSE100 43,612 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,934 Decreased By -42 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Apple suppliers Foxconn, Unimicron cut output amid China’s COVID curbs

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

TAIPEI: Apple suppliers Foxconn and Unimicron Technology Corp said on Monday they have suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, after the tech hub imposed strict measures to stem a COVID-19 outbreak.

Shenzhen, known as China’s Silicon Valley, is carrying out mass testing after dozens of new local cases were recorded in the southern city. Officials have suspended public transport and urged people to work at home this week as much as possible.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said its Shenzen operations would be suspended until further notice, adding it would deploy backup plants to reduce the disruption to production.

EV startups hunt for an edge as big automakers roll out vans and trucks

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Foxconn and its subsidiaries’ operations in Shenzhen would be suspended for the first half of the week.

One of the people said the government was allowing companies to operate if they could create a “closed management” system where employees would live and work in a bubble, cut off from the wider public. Such a system was in place during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chip substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology also supplies to Intel, and flexible printed circuit board maker Sunflex Technology Co Ltd.

Sunflex said its plant would be closed until Sunday.

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Foxconn, Apple say worker dorms for India iPhone plant don’t meet required standards

China is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Multiple provinces and cities have tightened restrictions in line with Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

Officials have locked down Changchun city, the capital of northeastern Jilin province, and shut schools in the financial hub of Shanghai.

Toyota said on Monday its joint venture with China’s FAW Group had suspended production in Changchun, while its Tianjin city operations remained unaffected.

FAW, which is headquartered in Changchun, also has a joint venture with Volkswagen. Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other companies that have reported an impact to their operations by China’s COVID-19 measures include electronic component manufacturer Sanyou Corp and Qingdao Guilin Environmental Technology.

Apple Inc Foxconn Unimicron Technology Corp

