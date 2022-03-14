ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Balochistan governor meets Punjab governor; PM’s role praised

Recorder Report Updated 14 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the prosperity and peace in Balochistan essential for the country’s development, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that unfortunately peace and stability in Pakistan are not being tolerated by the enemies of the country.

“The whole nation is united against terrorism, conspiracies to destabilize the country will be thwarted in any case. All political parties should make decisions keeping in view national interests and not personal and political interests,” Sarwar said during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha at Governor House Lahore.

Issues related to Balochistan including political and governmental issues were discussed and Syed Zahoor Agha appreciated the steps taken by PDN and Sarwar Foundation under the leadership of Governor Punjab to provide clean drinking water and free healthcare facilities in Balochistan.

During the meeting, the governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government is taking all decisions for the development and prosperity of Balochistan in consultation with the Baloch leadership. “We believe in making Pakistan strong, stable and peaceful; it is imperative that the development and prosperity of Balochistan be ensured.

Inshallah, not only Balochistan will be strong and prosperous, but they will be given all the rights,” he said, adding: “Punjab as an elder brother has always played its role in the development of Balochistan. Even today in Balochistan various projects of the Punjab government are being implemented in various sectors including health.”

Sarwar further said they believe in the strength of the federation and the designs of those conspiring to weaken the federation of Pakistan will be thwarted.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the welfare of the nation with full sincerity and the whole nation stands by him. Those who try to create chaos in the country are not well-wishers of the country and the nation, he added.

He said that Balochistan rendered the most sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and we would not allow the designs of enemies of peace to succeed under any circumstances.

