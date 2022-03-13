ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ADB vice president due today

Safdar Rasheed 13 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Shixin Chen will visit Pakistan from today (Sunday). During his visit, Chen plans to meet the prime minister, chief ministers of KPK and Punjab, relevant federal ministers and senior government officials. Deputy Director General of Asian Development Bank Bianshan Zhang will also accompany him. During the six day visit to Pakistan, the Vice President of Asian Development Bank will also visit government Technical Training Institute Women Murree on Tuesday March 15.

The visit will provide an opportunity to the VP, ADP, to see an institute that is potentially part of the proposed integrated Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project.

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Detailed briefing will be given to the visitors by the management of the institute regarding operation, objectives and achievement of technical training institute. The plan to develop this institute into a center of excellence and overall skill development strategy of the Punjab government will also be discussed during the visit.

