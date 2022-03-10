ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

ISLAMABAD: An Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission headed by the Bank’s Vice President (Operations-1), Shixin Chen is to hold a meeting with Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin on March 14, on the country’s macroeconomic conditions, debt sustainability, challenges, and policies, ongoing IMF program, and medium-term fiscal framework including domestic resource mobilization, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The ADB Mission, which is scheduled to visit Pakistan from March 13-18, 2022, will also get an internal briefing on the Bank’s program, portfolio and prevailing political and economic situation on March 14, before starting formal meetings with Pakistani authorities.

The first meeting has been scheduled with Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan (ADB Governor), Secretary EAD, Mian Asad Haya ud- Din and ADB Desk Officers on the overall development portfolio of Pakistan, national and sectoral priorities. Briefing on ADB’s portfolio, program/ pipeline, aid coordination and development of effectiveness will also be made.

Chen is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss different issues related to the Bank’s program.

He would also meet Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar to discuss ADB’s Energy Program, Government’s energy sector reforms (managing circular debt, integrated energy planning, energy transition) and sectoral roadmap.

On March 15, Chen would attend the G-5 donor coordination meeting, hosted by ADB and attended by IMF, World Bank, UN, USAID and UKAid representatives.

He would visit Peshawar the same day and visit the BRT project and take a bus ride. In addition, he would hold meetings with the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of KP. His meetings with Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and relevant provincial Secretaries on the pipeline, portfolio and merged areas are also on the agenda.

On March 16, Chen would meet Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jehanzeb Khan to discuss development policy and national priorities, PSDP, government’s economic policy, an overview of Covid-control response and impact on economy and mitigation measures.

In meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar, the discussion would broadly cover Ehsaas strategy and relevant social safety and poverty alleviation programs including ADB-assisted integrated Social Protection Program and targeted subsidy reforms.

He would also hold meetings with Chairman National Highways Authority and Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Amin Aslam on Climate Change to discuss relevant issues.

On March 18, 2022 Chen would hold a meeting with Punjab’s Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and his team to discuss the provincial economy, challenges and priorities and ADB’s potential role to meet development needs.

In meeting with Finance Minister Punjab and his team, the issues related to provincial budget, resource mobilization, Southern Punjab priorities, public finance management and digital effectiveness will come under discussion.

