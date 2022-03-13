Reply sought in response to Rana Sana’s application

LAHORE: A special court (Control of Narcotics Substance) on Saturday sought arguments on acquittal application of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a drug recovery case on April 02.

Earlier, the court allowed one-time exemption from personal appearance to Rana Sana. The counsel of Rana Sana told the court that Rana, being a MNA, was busy in Islamabad in connection with a no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A prosecutor, however, opposed the application and termed it delaying tactic as the suspects had not been indicted for the last two years. The court observed that the acquittal application would be decided first before the indictment of the suspects and allowed Rana Sana’s application for one time exemption.

The anti-narcotics force had arrested Rana Sana on July 01, 2019, and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle. Other suspects include Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmad and Muhammad Akram.

