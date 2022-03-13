Sindh governor says Aleem, Tareen are ‘not’ parting ways

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that his party’s ‘disgruntled’ leaders, Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen, are not parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite having differences on certain issues.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a Free Medical Camp at Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

He said that three meetings have been held with Aleem Khan, adding that mot a single member of PTI will fall into the trap of opposition parties.

Governor said that PTI wants people in Sindh to get health card facility but these cards could not be issued to them due to some technical reasons, and talks are under way with various NGOs in this regard.

He said he has close association with KPC and medical insurance cards would be issued to journalists across Sindh, including Karachi.

Governor told reporters that the Prime Minister’s visit to the MQM office was pre-arranged and there were no talks on no-confidence motion.

“Chaudhry brothers are with us,” Imran Ismail said, adding that getting separated from treasury benches is not an easy task.

However, President KPC Fazil Jamili said that the members of the club and their families are being facilitated in different fields including health, housing and education.

He added journalists have been provided the facility to get their tests done by authorized laboratories. “We will continue to take such steps in future also”, he said.

Secretary Press Club Rizwan Bhatti said that the welfare of journalists has always been their top priority, adding that in this regard.

By arranging free medical camps, he said the journalists got aware about their health problems.

Dr. Issa Lab, Taba Heart Institute, Darul Sahat Hospital, ABT Medical Centre and AO Dental Clinic provided free medical care to the members and their family at the medical camp. Specialist doctors conducted different tests including that of diabetes, blood pressure and ECG at the free medical camp.

