Property tax: Excise dept begins recovery drive against defaulters

LAHORE: The excise department has initiated recovery drive against the defaulters of property tax in the city.

Under the drive, forfeiture notices have been displayed on the residences of 30 major defaulters. The concerned excise officer said some 30 defaulters owning over 2-Kanal houses owe property tax worth Rs20 million and the department would seal their houses in case they failed to pay their property tax within the notice period.

He said the defaulters have been ignoring earlier warnings, therefore, the final notices have been issued for further proceedings.

