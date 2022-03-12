ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

AFP 12 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned Saturday, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.

According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS. As a result, the Russian segment of the station – which helps correct its orbit – could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land”.

Putin says Russia will solve its problems, calls sanctions illegitimate

Roscosmos ISS Russian space agency

