Opposition decides to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker Asad Qaiser

The opposition has decided to move a no-trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

As per reports, more than 100 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have signed a no-trust move against Qaiser. The opposition has said that the speaker has "lost his neutrality".

On Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who "cross the floor" to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be disqualified by the NA speaker.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Rashid said the speaker has powers to disqualify the ruling party's lawmakers over possible defection.

The minister said that such a move was justified, adding that "no one can challenge the ruling of the speaker".

Rashid also warned that PTI lawmakers who would vote against the premier will face political repercussions for their actions.

He further said that on the day of voting, all supporters of PM Imran will gather outside the National Assembly to celebrate his victory.

The no-trust motion against the NA speaker Qaiser comes the same week that the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran. A total of 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the motion.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”

Following the no-confidence motion, PM Imran said that the motion will become the opposition's "political death," adding that he has plans to foil the move.

The premier said the opposition "was now stuck".

"I've been waging a struggle against these thieves for 25 years because I am fighting for my country," the prime minister said during a fiery speech in which he criticised leaders of the opposition.

He said that his "gun" was now aimed at Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari: "Now my target, who has been on my radar for a long time, is Asif Ali Zardari," he said.

In another statement, the PM said that he had been praying that the opposition goes ahead with their plan to file a no-confidence motion so that he was given an opportunity to "take three wickets in one ball".

"I will take all three wickets with one inswing yorker," the premier added.