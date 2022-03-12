PTI govt unfazed by no-trust motion: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday the incumbent government is unfazed by the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

“We will fight the no-confidence motion in a democratic and constitutional manner. We believe in strengthening all institutions including democracy and Parliament,” the governor said while talking to the media after attending convocation of a private university in Lahore.

The governor maintained that the government is not in any way distressed due to the no-confidence motion of opposition. “We believe in democracy and according to that the opposition can exercise its constitutional and democratic rights,” he said.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition has used its democratic right by moving a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, and now the government will also use its constitutional and democratic right to fight the opposition.

He maintained that the motion will be decided by the votes of the members of the Parliament. The governor said the country was facing many challenges including terrorism, adding that the country needs unity and solidarity to tackle these challenges.

