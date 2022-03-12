ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Indian explanation termed dubious

Nuzhat Nazar 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Adviser, Dr Moeed Yusuf, on Friday, said India has become a threat to the region and the world, while adding that the Indian explanation for the accidental firing of an Indian missile is also dubious.

While briefing the media, he discussed the weaknesses in India’s defence system.

An unprecedented and dangerous incident took place on March 9, said Yusuf.

He said Pakistan is a peaceful country, “let us live in peace”.

A supersonic missile from India landed in Pakistan at a distance of 250km. What kind of country is this that has lost its missile and is explaining three days later, said Yusuf.

India did not even manage to take Pakistan into confidence. We have repeatedly drawn the world’s attention to India’s flawed defence system, he further said.

How can such an irresponsible country have nuclear capability? he questioned.

Most of the uranium buying and selling incidents in India have come to the notice of the world.

Such irresponsible actions by India have become a threat to the region and the world.

Indian irresponsibility is such that they dropped missiles on a nuclear country, he said.

This is a very serious incident, let the world take immediate notice of this matter, said Yusuf.

The Indian missile flew at an altitude of 40,000 feet and landed in Pakistani territory

The Indian missile route is a global air route, commercial flights were flying at the time of the incident.

The world should take immediate notice of Indian oppression in illegally occupied Kashmir, Yusuf added.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is dealing with a rogue state like India, he further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

