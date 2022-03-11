Governor terms Kisan Card govt’s ‘historic’ initiative

LAHORE: Terming the ‘Kisan Card’ as the government’s historic initiative, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that this move will transform the agriculture sector in Pakistan apart from making the farmers prosperous.

“The Kisan Card will assist farmers in fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides as well as loans and assistance for affected crops in case of any natural calamity, as the PTI government is working on various programs for agricultural development in the country,” the governor said, while talking to a delegation led by Sardar Mubashir Majeed Dogar of All Pakistan Farmers and Labor Union and others at Governor House, Lahore.

During the meeting, various issues as well as the problems related to the reduction in the price of fertilizers and ensuring timely supply, abolition of GST on agricultural seeds, and types of equipment were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government is working for the development of agriculture in the country with projects worth Rs 300 billion. In addition to the two big dams, small dams are also being built to ensure a better supply of water to crops and the canal system is being improved, he added.

The governor said that during his visit to the United States and Uzbekistan, he has signed MoUs with agricultural universities for the production and research of new agricultural seeds across the country, including Punjab. We all have to strengthen Pakistan together, he added.

