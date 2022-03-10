ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
Pervez Khattak's brother Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F

BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak and nephew Abdul Ahad Khattak joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam—Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

“The prime minister says that no-confidence move is a foreign agenda against him, but the reality is that the premier has come to power through foreign aid,” said the JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference on Thursday where he also introduced the latest members.

Fazl claimed that the prime minister received funds from abroad, including from the US and India, on the back of which he came to power.

“Now, you [the prime minister] say that the no-confidence motion is a foreign agenda against you [the premier]. The foreign actors supported you to become the chief executive of the country. Now that your [the premier’s] ship is sinking, you blame the events on a foreign scheme.”

Talking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship programme, Rehman accused the prime minister of destroying the projects that are under construction in the country under CPEC.

Shujaat meets Fazl, discusses political situation

He added that Imran's mishandling angered the Chinese leadership resulting in its President Xi Jinping not speaking to PM Imran while he was in Beijing to attend the inauguration of the Winter Olympics.

“You [the prime minister] have destroyed the CPEC projects on the directions of the US and this is the worst kind of hostility you have done with the country,” he added.

The PDM chief also lambasted the premier for railroading the SBP Amendment Act 2021 through parliament, claiming that authorized the International Monetary Fund to operate the economy as well as the State Bank of Pakistan.

"IMF decides the federal budget and the international lender is responsible for the rampant inflation across the country. The SBP is no longer accountable to the federal government or the cabinet. It is answerable only to the IMF," he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF Liaquat Khattak

