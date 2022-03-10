ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
Ukraine’s Kuleba says appears Russia will fight on after Lavrov meet

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

ANTALYA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that it appeared Russia will continue its offensive and seeks a surrender from Kyiv that it will not get.

Speaking at a press conference in southern Turkey, Kuleba said his impression from the meeting was that Russia is not in a position at this point to establish a ceasefire after invading Ukraine. Lavrov has a different impression of what foreign ministers do in a crisis, he added.

Dmytro Kuleba

