Appointment of superior courts’ judges: Body discusses proposals aimed at amending JCP rules

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Rules Committee discussed proposals to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 for incorporating specific criteria of appointment of superior courts’ judges.

The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held on Wednesday in the Supreme Court building, under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan/Convener of the Committee.

It was attended by other members comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany (retd), Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain.

The Committee discussed Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 and deliberated various proposals put forward by the Committee members to amend the JCP Rules for incorporating specific criteria of appointment of judges of the superior courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

