Sindh PTI leader terms opposition’s no-trust move ‘political suicide’

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday said that no-confidence move will prove political suicide for opposition parties.

He, while speaking to media persons along with PTI’s nominated candidate for senate election Agha Arslan here at Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, said that it was impossible for the opposition to draw together required number of 172 as all allies including MQM-P, PML-Q and GDA were with PTI while trivial issues of some PTI members would also be settled down.

He said that PTI and other opposition parties have boycotted polling for Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda though opposition took part in electioneering process as it did not want PPP candidate return unopposed.

Haleem Adil said that “We had reservations on decision regarding disqualification of Faisal Vawda and we consider it as dual standards of the relevant authority as Murad Ali Shah was also facing the allegation of not disclosing dual nationality. Both Shah and Vawda had charges of same nature against them,” he noted.

Expressing reservation on mode of polling for senate elections he said that everyone had seen videos of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son while sanctity of Sindh assembly was violated by buying loyalty of two members. “The PPP enjoys trampling on the parliamentary tradition and if there was a close contest in today senate elections these people would have resorted to horse trading again,” he asserted.

Haleem suggested to conduct senate election by show of hands to ensure transparency and fairness and stressed on PPP to extend support to government for bringing an end to this dirty business in politics. The nation saw show of ‘criminals most wanted’ the other day when Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman were sitting side by side, he remarked adding that it was good to see all the criminals together that was already foreseen by PM Imran Khan.

