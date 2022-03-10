ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
Customs values of hair care products revised

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Directorate General Customs Valuation (DGCV) has revised the customs values of hair care products and others. According to the details, the customs values of hair care products and others were earlier determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide the valuation ruling 1530 in 2021. Moreover, a letter from the chief collector of Customs Appraisement (South) Karachi regarding under-invoicing in certain hair color products was received by the Directorate. Therefore, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate to determine the customs values of the subject goods in terms of section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

For this purpose, the meeting was held where participants were requested to submit the relevant documents.

The importers and stakeholders pointed out the specific brand of hair color, which was not mentioned in the valuation ruling, therefore, some commercial importers were clearing the same on lower values.

In line with statutory sequential order of section 25, the Directorate conducted market inquiries and applied the deductive value method under sub-section (7) of section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 to arrive at assessable customs values of hair care products and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

