2016-22: Careem’s performance

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Careem has moved 4.3 million women taking 32 million rides and covering a distance of over 351 million kilometres during 2016-2022. The platform also provides income opportunities to 1,685 female Captains across the country, who have driven 595,535 rides.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Careem released the data at an event hosted by its senior leadership for female journalists, Captains, care home agents and Colleagues to showcase its efforts to facilitate the progress for women in Pakistan.

Careem also announced a 50 percent discount on women-owned restaurants on its Super App, to encourage more women entrepreneurs to join its platform during the entire month of March.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Careem’s performance International Women’s Day 2022

