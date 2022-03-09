ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar falls as rally pauses in energy, grain prices

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday amid a pause in the blistering rally in global energy and grains prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sugar

May raw sugar fell 1.1% to 19.21 cents per lb at 1330 GMT.

Oil prices slid as some investors took the view that the US ban on Russian oil imports may not worsen a supply shock, while wheat fell for a second day after a record-breaking rally.

While sugar continues to derive support from sky-high global energy prices, doubts are growing about whether they will prompt cane mills in Brazil to increase output of biofuel ethanol at the expense of sugar.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to hold down domestic fuel prices, reducing the incentive for mills to shift output.

“While the pressure grows for higher fuel prices in Brazil, the government is applying pressure in the opposite direction. Consequently we do not think the tight link between oil and sugar should persist,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note.

A global deficit in sugar supplies in the 2021/22 season is expected to narrow by 42% due to better than expected sugar production in India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer, broker StoneX said.

May white sugar fell 1.3% to $529.40 a tonne.

Global sugar deficit to fall to 1.1mn tonnes on rising Indian output

Coffee

May arabica coffee fell 0.7% to $2.3135 per lb, having settled up 3.9% on Tuesday.

Coffee giant Starbucks is suspending all business activity in major coffee importer Russia, including shipment of its products and also including cafes run by a licensee.

May robusta coffee edged up 0.2% to $2,098, having settled up 2.9% on Tuesday.

Cocoa

May New York cocoa fell 1.3% to $2,603 a tonne.

May London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,758 pounds per tonne.

Raw sugar prices

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar falls as rally pauses in energy, grain prices

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

PM Imran enjoys support of 184 lawmakers in NA, says Fawad

IMF should have no concerns on relief package, says Tarin

Pak rupee drops to new low against US dollar

KSE-100 inches higher, closes over 43,000

Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Oil falls towards $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Read more stories