ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Markets

Gulf markets end lower, Abu Dhabi sees worst day in nearly 3 months

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Markets in the Middle East fell on Wednesday, with the Abu Dhabi index losing more than 2% even as a US ban on Russian oil imports sent crude towards $130 a barrel.

Abu Dhabi's main index fell 2.2% in its biggest daily percentage loss since Dec. 20.

"While the strong oil prices provide some support, it raises concerns that it could erode demand," Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said on the Abu Dhabi index fall.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company said it would buy energy generation assets in the UAE to expand its clean energy development, sending its shares 2.4% higher.

Gulf markets end mixed, Egypt down nearly 3pc

Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index ended down 0.9%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco closing 2.9% lower.

Dubai's main stock index reversed initial gains to end down 0.8%, its fourth consecutive session of losses.

Financial stocks weighed on sentiment, with Emirates NBD Bank down 2.7%.

The Qatari index closed 0.4% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended up 0.2% after three straight sessions of falls.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.9% to 12,739

ABU DHABI fell 2.2% to 9,523

DUBAI lost 0.8% to 3,385

QATAR fell 0.4% to 13,639

EGYPT up 0.2% at 10,418

BAHRAIN flat

OMAN rose 0.8% at 4,258

KUWAIT gained 0.6% to 8,761

Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index Abu Dhabi's main index

