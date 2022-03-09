ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.78%)
ASL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
AVN 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.99%)
GTECH 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
PACE 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.21%)
PRL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.75%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.42%)
TPL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.32%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.64%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.6%)
UNITY 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.46%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 10.1 (0.24%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 142.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign a broad trade and investment pact by the end of the month, the Gulf state's Ambassador to Israel said on Wednesday.

"The UAE and Israel are looking forward to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement "CEPA" before the end of the month," Mohamed Al Khaja wrote on Twitter.

Israeli-Turkish ties: from friends to foes and back again

"The UAE remains confident that the CEPA with Israel will serve as a catalyst for even greater economic prosperity."

The UAE and Israel formally established ties in 2020.

Israel United Arab Emirates Mohamed Al Khaja UAE trade deal isreal economic prosperity

Comments

1000 characters

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Read more stories