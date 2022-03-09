Karachi likely to have new industrial estate

KARACHI: Secretary Industries & Commerce, Government of Sindh, Amir Khursheed has informed the members of Site Association of Industries that a summary has been approved by the Chief Minister Sindh for a new Karachi-based Industrial Estate on 3,000 acres, which will also incorporate cottage industries and SMEs.

On the matter of Ease of Doing Business, he said that we are already looking into it through the Directorate of Industries to streamline everything for all industries.

Addressing the members of SITE Association of Industry, he assured them that he will take up the matter of issuance of trade license with Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Property Tax shall be collected by SITE Limited from the area so that funds collected are invested in this area for its uplift.

In response to a question regarding setting up of Combined Effluent Treatment Plants, Amir Khursheed said that project mode is being changed from conventional government-based project to Public Private Partnership mode for easier and efficient production. Once the Board approves the new mode, the work on CETP will commence. He added that the expected cost is roughly Rs25bn per CETP.

Amir Khursheed, talking on the problems being faced by the industries of SITE area, said that sewerage lines’’ cleaning is not am easy job. For this purpose, machinery is required at SITE Limited, and modalities for acquisition of relevant equipment are being worked out.

President SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Rasheed drew his attention towards lifting of solid waste & garbage, installing streetlights on main roads and tree plantation along the newly constructed roads.

He said that a waste energy plant should be established at the SITE area to utilize solid waste effectively and also meet energy requirements of industries.

Abdul Rasheed further informed that water allocation for SITE area is 10 MGD, against its total requirement of 50 MGD. He mentioned that only 1 MGD water is supplied to industries of SITE.

He said to resolve the problem on a permanent basis, a PC-1 was prepared in June 2021 for a dedicated water pipeline from Hub Dam to SITE area and a letter in this regard has already been sent to the Industries Minister.

Amir Khursheed assured members to look into this matter, as well. SITE President also highlighted the low gas pressure problem being faced by industries of SITE area and requested Secretary Industries to use his good offices to get the matter resolved. Amir Khursheed assured his full cooperation in this matter.

Matters related to security issues in SITE and growing encroachments also came under discussion. It was decided that SITE Association will send details of encroachments, upon receipt of which, action shall be taken in coordination for LEAs.

