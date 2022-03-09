2nd IT Awards Messages from Dr. Arif Alvi The President of Pakistan

TEXT: I am all praise for the entire management of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organizing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards.

By organizing these IT Awards, Lahore Chamber under the visionary leadership of its management has made it evident that being the premier business body of the country, it is well aware of the changing dynamics of the global economy. I would also state that LCCI’s initiative is very much in line with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan. It goes without saying that IT sector has the great potential to ensure sustainable economic progress.

I am sure that these IT Awards will inspire the award winners and also motivate the other IT Companies to achieve even bigger goals in times to come. Let me assure that our Government will go to any extent for lending maximum facilitation to the private sector for this purpose.

