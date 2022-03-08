ANL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
ASC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.14%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.37%)
GGL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
TELE 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.55%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.12%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.71%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By 29.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,808 Increased By 247.7 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,819 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Hong Kong stocks edge up at start of trade

AFP 08 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Shares ticked slightly higher in the opening minutes of trade in Hong Kong on Tuesday following two days of hefty losses, though traders remain on edge over the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 24.76 points, to 21,082.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.30 points to 3,372.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.25 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,208.97.

Hong Kong stock

