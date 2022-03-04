ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TPLP 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
BR100 4,522 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 16,717 Increased By 40.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,631 Increased By 104.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,451 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Hong Kong shares open with sharp losses

AFP 04 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Friday on growing fears about the Ukraine war as it emerged that a fire had broken out at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant after it was hit by Russian shelling.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.62 percent, or 588.21 points, to 21,879.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.61 percent, or 21.13 points, to 3459.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.70 percent, or 15.95 points, to 2,278.13.

