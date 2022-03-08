PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan will ensure that he never goes out of power

“So let me get this right…the Khan will be dangerous if the vote of no-confidence is successful and The Khan will also be dangerous if the vote of no-confidence is not successful.”

“Danger Man are his two middle names — and Danger Man was a British programme in the early 1960s not to be confused with Danger Mouse that was a Disney production and need I add children worldwide enjoy that cartoon character…”

“I would shut up if I were you.”

“I didn’t say anything…”

“Prevention of Electronic Crime Act amendment ordinance is now law.”

“Hey, all I implied was that few would know about the television serial Danger Man while an entire generation has been brought up watching Danger Mouse, the Disney…”

“Are you doing a Maryam Nawaz? Keep on talking even if it is undermining her party efforts to get back in power?”

“OK, I shut up — anyway what would The Khan do that would be dangerous in either case?”

“Well he would bad mouth the Triumvirate — the Sharifs (both brothers), Zardari and Maulana at every opportunity and need I add The Khan delivers at least one speech per day that is aired by all the channels so…”

“But didn’t The Khan engage in this activity before he became the prime minister and ever since he became prime minister.”

“Ah, but he has now pledged to continue after he is no longer the prime minister.”

“And that was not a given right! Anyway is that it! I mean the triumvirate has become used to verbal abuse…”

“Use state resources at his disposal more effectively to completely defang them politically and…”

“Hmmm, military dictators with much more power than what The Khan can mobilize tried it again and again but met with limited time-bound success…”

“That’s the key time-bound and need I add The Khan will ensure that he never goes out of power and…”

“There is no guarantee in life that what we have today we will have till death do us part, Musharraf learnt it to his cost, Nawaz Sharif learnt it to his cost, Zardari learnt it and even the Maulana has learnt that the chairmanship of the Kashmir Committee is not his for life…”

“Besides hasn’t The Khan being doing just that to The Triumvirate though more recently they are all out – even the convicted Father and the Daughter are not under the benign control of Chauhan sahib, Minister of Prisons in Punjab – need I remind you that the two were convicted well before The Khan was elected prime minister.”

“Don’t mix The Triumvirate with The Holy Trinity – the father, the son and the holy ghost.”

“This is serious don’t be facetious.”

