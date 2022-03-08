Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pakistan Monday 02.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Oxygen Ltd 07.03.2022 P.M for the Year ended Progress
Dec 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.