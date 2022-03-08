Markets
JLI MEESEQ Fund Rates
08 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: JLI Meeseq Fund Rates on Monday (March 7, 2022).
========================
Offer Price 1,190.2169
Bid Price 1,130.7060
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
