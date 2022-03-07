ANL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.43%)
ASC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.79%)
ASL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.13%)
AVN 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-7.24%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.15%)
GGGL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.43%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.1%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.33%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.8%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-7.37%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-10.79%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -190.3 (-4.22%)
BR30 15,569 Decreased By -1005.7 (-6.07%)
KSE100 43,228 Decreased By -1323.5 (-2.97%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -595.8 (-3.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall to 20-month low amid Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks

Reuters Updated 07 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed at a 20-month low on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets amid surging commodity prices and an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks also weighed on sentiment.

China on Saturday set a higher-than-expected economic growth target, which analysts say is tough to reach and requires more supporting measures.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.2% to 4,352.78, its lowest level since July 2, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2% to 3,372.86 points.

** China targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as headwinds including an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector cast a pall on the world's second-largest economy. The target was, however, above economists and analysts' estimates.

** Around the globe, oil prices soared and shares sank as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian products and delays in Iranian talks triggered what is shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.

** Consumer staples, healthcare, information technology, new energy and semiconductor stocks went down between 3% and 4%.

** Mainland China reported the highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly.

** Tourism and transport slumped 6.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

** Real estate developers edged down 0.1%, and banks lost 2.3%. Premier Li Keqiang confirmed expectations that more easing in the sector is coming, though only city-specific and not a full-scale relaxation.

** "Beijing continues to encourage the 'one city, one policy', in order to facilitating a virtuous cycle and healthy development of the housing market," HSBC analysts said in a note.

** Outflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect on Monday totalled 4.9 billion yuan ($0.78 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

China stock Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall to 20-month low amid Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories