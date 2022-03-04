ANL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
China stocks fall amid geopolitical tensions; parliamentary meet in focus

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries around the property market, with...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries around the property market, with investors nervously eyeing clues on easing steps at the upcoming Congress meeting.

The CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 4,509.53 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,458.30.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.7% to 21,867.45. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.5% to 7,699.14.

** China's parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, when it is expected to unveil more stimulus to ease a growth slowdown in a politically sensitive year, with war in Ukraine adding fresh uncertainty.

** China's central bank may cut a key policy interest rate this month, the official China Daily reported on Friday.

** Real estate developers lost 1.7%, and banks edged down 1%.

** The number of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments more than doubled in February from a month earlier as the Chinese property sector continued to struggle with a liquidity crisis.

** The CSI Computer Index retreated 1.8%, while new energy vehicles declined 2.3%.

** "The latest developments in global geopolitical tension, property market uncertainties, and the COVID-19 situation cause heightened concerns," said Morgan Stanley in a note.

** The research firm also said investors should "remain cautious and watch for inflection after the NPC (National People's Congress) and 4Q earnings results."

** Hong Kong stocks tracked a slump in Asian equity markets as investors took fright from reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index plummeted more than 4% to a record low, with Meituan, Alibaba and Tencent down between 3.8% and 7.1%.

** Hang Seng Finance Index dropped 2%, while the consumer discretionary index plunged more than 4%.

** While many property developers fell amid real estate woes, Country Garden jumped 6.3% after it signed a deal for 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) in M&A facilities with China Merchants.

