Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

ISLAMABAD: People, who were expecting that the opening of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations would provide them some relief in the wake of all-time high petrol prices, received a shock when the government increased the CNG price by Rs3 per kilogram Saturday.

Already petrol is available to the consumers at Rs150 per liter.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs10 cut in its price in his address to the nation a few days earlier, still the rate is beyond the reach of most of the people.