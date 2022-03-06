ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KE removes 2,000 hazardous illegal connections

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: K-Electric on Friday claimed to have removed as many as 2000 Hazardous Illegal connections in district Korangi, amid resistance from the consumers.

KE officials said that pursuant to provide safe and reliable power supply to its customers, K-Electric continues its efforts against illegal encroachments and the kunda network across Karachi.

In this regard, KE teams successfully dismantled kunda-related encroachments in 13 different locations in Korangi.

Around 2000 illegal and unsafe connections from the KE network were being used to acquire electricity for both residential and commercial premises around PQR Commercial Area, Jumma Goth, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Baloch Para, Labor Colony, Sector 48-F & 48-F/1, 51B, 51C, 32 A, Rashid Market, Rahimbad which were then removed.

It noteworthy to mention that only 700 illegal and unsafe kudas were removed from the vicinities of Jumma Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Baloch Para, 32 A area and Rashid Market areas. During the crackdown, KE teams faced resistance from the residents. However, KE team with support from the law enforcement agencies continued their operations.

Later, in further outreach effort by KE team, residents were also asked to refrain themselves from being part of such unsafe and criminal practices which also jeopardize the lives of others. Residents who were illegally obtaining the electricity were also urged to shift to legal and safe metered connections to access safe and reliable electricity.

