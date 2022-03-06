ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTC awarded four prestigious awards

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been awarded with four prestigious awards for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the categories of Clean Energy Transition, Responsible Investment, Community Impact and Environment–Carbon footprint reduction.

According to an announcement of the company here on Friday, the prestigious CSR Awards, registered with the IPO, Government of Pakistan, was presented to the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited at 11th Annual Int’l CSR Summit and Awards ceremony held in Karachi.

The decision of the panel was ratified by the executive board of The Professionals Network (TPN) and Ethical Business Update (EBU a digital magazine). Madeeh Pasha, Corporate Affairs Manager, MESA & received the award on behalf of the company alongside Shahpar Mehboob, Regional Manager Sindh and Balochistan.

While commenting on the occasion Madeeh Pasha said that we are honoured to be the award winners for the four highly vetted CSR categories in this year’s 11th Annual Int’l CSR Awards.

This is a proud achievement and a testimony to our commitment and efforts towards our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

This recognition is tantamount of PTC’s commitment towards creating a positive impact in social uplift and environment protection and creating A Better Tomorrow for all our stakeholders, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

government of pakistan Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Shahpar Mehboob Madeeh Pasha

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTC awarded four prestigious awards

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories