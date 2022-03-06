PTC awarded four prestigious awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been awarded with four prestigious awards for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the categories of Clean Energy Transition, Responsible Investment, Community Impact and Environment–Carbon footprint reduction.

According to an announcement of the company here on Friday, the prestigious CSR Awards, registered with the IPO, Government of Pakistan, was presented to the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited at 11th Annual Int’l CSR Summit and Awards ceremony held in Karachi.

The decision of the panel was ratified by the executive board of The Professionals Network (TPN) and Ethical Business Update (EBU a digital magazine). Madeeh Pasha, Corporate Affairs Manager, MESA & received the award on behalf of the company alongside Shahpar Mehboob, Regional Manager Sindh and Balochistan.

While commenting on the occasion Madeeh Pasha said that we are honoured to be the award winners for the four highly vetted CSR categories in this year’s 11th Annual Int’l CSR Awards.

This is a proud achievement and a testimony to our commitment and efforts towards our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

This recognition is tantamount of PTC’s commitment towards creating a positive impact in social uplift and environment protection and creating A Better Tomorrow for all our stakeholders, he added.

