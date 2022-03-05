ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine's Zelensky to address US Senate

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country's battle against the Russian invasion, will...
AFP 05 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country's battle against the Russian invasion, will address the US Senate on Saturday, a US legislative aide said.

Zelensky will speak to senators via Zoom in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, some US lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to take a tougher stance against Russia, such as by suspending imports of its oil.

The White House has ruled this out so far, fearing it might cause rising oil prices to go up even more and hurt US consumers stung by record inflation.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky himself is strongly urging NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to halt bombing raids but the Biden administration has ruled this out, fearing it might lead to an all-out war between the West and Russia, although some US lawmakers support the creation of such a zone.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine's Zelensky to address US Senate

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories