GSP Plus status: Punjab governor says he stays in touch with European parliament

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan is moving forward successfully on the economic front.

“I am also in touch with the European Parliament on the issue of extension of GSP Plus status. Inshallah, GSP Plus will be maintained for Pakistan in future also. Pakistan has so far benefited more than $20 billion from GSP Plus status,” the governor said while addressing the media at the 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) in Lahore. Among the postgraduates 648 SCPS and 156 MCPS candidates were awarded degrees on this occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal took oath from the graduates while Governor Punjab awarded medals and other prizes to the position holders students.

The governor maintained that no institution can progress without transparency and merit. “It is the priority of our government to eliminate politics from the institutes and strengthen them; all sections of society must give priority to national interests,” he said, adding: “For the first time in the universities of Punjab, Vice-Chancellors are being appointed on 100% merit. During Covid, the way doctors, nurses and paramedics risked their lives to save lives is commendable.”

He said the mission of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to strengthen the institutions and provide maximum relief to the people by overcoming the problems for which all resources are being utilized. Even during Corona, the government stood with poor families and gave 12,000 per family without any political discrimination, he said.

The governor said the present government believes in rule of law, transparency and merit. Today, not only in Pakistan but also in other countries of the world, Pakistani doctors are making Pakistan proud. We salute our heroes who are making Pakistan proud in the world, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

