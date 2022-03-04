ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
Hyderabad commissioner asks municipal officers to pull their socks up

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon presiding over a meeting with the officers of Municipal Corporation Hyderabad and other concerned departments on sanitation issues held at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad Thursday has directed to ensure better sanitation arrangements to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir, Nisar Ahmed Soomro of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Surhan Ejaz Abro and other concerned officers attended the meeting. The Commissioner Hyderabad said that it was the right of citizens to have better sanitation system and clean environment so that they could remain protected from different diseases spread by dirt.

He directed the concerned officers to keep their machineries operational and ensure lifting of garbage from streets and roads and its safe disposal on regular basis.

He also directed to increase dumping points for disposal of solid waste. He said that Hyderabad is our city and we all have to work for its betterment.

He appealed to the people to refrain from throwing garbage on the streets and drains but as a good citizen throw it only in the designated rubbish bins so that better sanitation arrangements and cleanliness could be ensured.

He directed the concerned officers to protect the properties of the Municipal Corporation as well as revise their rents as per the market value to help resolve the problem of shortage of funds of HMC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

