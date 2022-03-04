Descon ‘successfully’ completes 20 shutdowns across ME, Pakistan

LAHORE: Descon Engineering Limited has successfully completed 20 shutdowns in the Middle East & Pakistan during the first half of the current fiscal year. The respective projects were executed with 3 million man-hours while following strict HSE guidelines, ensuring business continuity for all clients in pandemic-stricken times.

Descon has a strong presence in the Middle East for the last 40 years and is a reliable partner in progress for all its clients. Executing & accomplishing the said projects was quite a task during such challenging times but Descon Engineering managed to deliver on its commitment as per agreed standards, protocols and, timelines.

Manpower mobilization is an integral part of such jobs. The onset of the pandemic brought various changes in SOPs, rules and regulations in different countries. However, Descon managed this feat with a ‘can do’, ‘soar high’ attitude, meeting all the requirements & expectations of the clients.

CEO Descon Engineering Limited, Taimur Saeed stated that, “Descon Engineering is consistent in proactively delivering the projects to its clients in due time. Despite the challenging times, Descon made a positive impact across various regions. By extending our services we are proud to be partners in progress for our clients and hope to see further growth and success across the globe.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022